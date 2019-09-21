

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - A month after the showing of a controversial anti-abortion film at a high school theatre in New Brunswick, opponents of that film are screening a documentary on access to abortions at the same school tonight.

Organizer Raven Blue was among the opponents when the film "Unplanned" was shown at Saint John High School in August.

He says "Unplanned" has factual errors, is misleading, and shouldn't have been shown in a public school even though it was after school hours.

Blue says he has no problem with the film "Trapped" being shown in the same location because it's a documentary that offers a cautionary tale about how many U.S. states are eroding access to abortion.

Zoe Watson, superintendent of Anglophone School District South, says the films have not been organized by the district and people who rent the theatre have the rights to show the film.

Saint John city councillor David Hickey identifies himself as pro-choice, but says showing the latest film just looks like an effort to "one-up" the first movie and that doesn't help the debate.