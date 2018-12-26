

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have escalated their search efforts to the highest level for a 75-year-old woman who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Shirley Lee, who has Alzheimer's and other medical conditions, was last seen at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 near her home in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue in Scarborough, Ont., according to police.

Investigators say Lee was spotted on surveillance video three kilometres away in the area of Guildwood Parkway around 10:30 p.m. that same night.

A command post has been set up in that area to coordinate the various search efforts, which have been escalated to include marine and mounted units. Drones are also being used.

As of noon on Wednesday, Toronto police said the search was ongoing and that they had no new information regarding Lee's whereabouts.

Lee is described as a white female, with a thin build, standing five-feet-three inches tall, with short salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

"The Toronto police are concerned for the safety of Shirley Lee," Insp. Anthony Paoletta told CTV Toronto. "We are asking for the public's assistance to help locate her as quickly as possible. We are asking that the public check their immediate area -- check their backyards, their garages and porches, especially the community in the area."

"The family is quite concerned for her safety. There is chance she might be confused as she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a year ago so it's obviously a priority that we locate Shirley as soon as possible."

Lee's grandson Chris Chase told CP24 his family has been searching places in the neighbourhood that are familiar to Lee.

"She's confused and alone," Chase said. "She's a very nice lady, very kind. She has lived in this area for many years -- 22 years now."

"She would know this area, she has Alzheimer's so she might be looking for something familiar, something she used to know and hopefully she is there safe and we can bring her home."

Police are also asking nearby residents to review any surveillance camera footage they may have and to contact Toronto Police Services or Crime Stoppers with any information.