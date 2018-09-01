Search to resume Sunday for Ottawa boy, 11, missing in St. Lawrence River
A security boat patrols the St. Lawrence River along the perimeter of the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 9:50PM EDT
ROCKPORT, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a search will resume Sunday morning for an 11-year-old boy missing in the St. Lawrence River.
Police say the search began late Saturday afternoon after officers responded to a report of a possible drowning west of the eastern Ontario village of Rockport.
OPP say witnesses said five people were thrown into the water when the boat they were in capsized.
Investigators say four people were rescued, but the boy failed to resurface and could not be found.
Police say the boy is from Ottawa and had been vacationing in the Thousand Islands area with his family.
The OPP, the Rescue Co-ordination Centre at CFB Trenton, Canadian Coast Guard, the Leeds and Thousand Islands Fire Department, along with members of the RCMP who had been in the area and members of the public took part in the search.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- John McCain was 'a friend to Canada' says Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan
- Alberta mother puts up billboard ad in effort to solve daughter's murder
- Sask. barber offers free 'Street Cuts' to homeless
- Search to resume Sunday for Ottawa boy, 11, missing in St. Lawrence River
- Two new blazes started near Penticton, B.C., appear human-caused: officials