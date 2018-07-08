Search resumes for toddler who disappeared near river in Alberta
Grande Prairie RCMP searching for the two-year-old who went missing at the Wapiti River Friday, July 6, 2018. (William Vavrek)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 3:53PM EDT
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. -- The search has resumed for a two-year-old boy who went missing near the Wapiti River in western Alberta.
Grande Prairie RCMP say the toddler disappeared near the Canfor Bridge in the Regional Municipality of Greenview, Alta., on Friday evening.
They say police and Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue used boats, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter in the search on Saturday, which went until 11 p.m.
Police say a number of search and rescue members stayed on scene overnight until the search resumed at 7 a.m.
Officials are asking the general public to stay away from the area so that emergency services can focus on the search.
