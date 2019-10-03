Search options for missing fishermen in Northwest Territories exhausted: RCMP
The Northwest Territories are highlighted on this map.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 9:20PM EDT
HAY RIVER, N.W.T. - RCMP say all viable search options to locate four fishermen missing on Great Slave Lake have been exhausted.
Northwest Territories' Mounties say the probability that the men survived is low.
Searchers, including Canadian Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries and Oceans vessels, have been scouring the lake for four days.
The fishermen's partially submerged boat was found on Tuesday, but there was no trace of the men who left from the town of Hay River on Sunday to check fishing nets.
Missing are Daniel Courtoreille, 51, Michael Courtoreille, 50, and Jason Fulton, 40, all from the Lesser Slave Lake area of Alberta.
The fourth missing fishermen is Stacy Linington, 59, from Hay River.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Saskatoon man, missing for days, found dead inside hospital where he was last seen
- RCMP gave FBI serial numbers, other details about Meng Wanzhou's phones: defence
- Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael's sex assault scandal
- Man who sexually assaulted girl, advertised her on Craigslist moved to healing lodge: victim's aunt
- Search options for missing fishermen in Northwest Territories exhausted: RCMP