Search lengthens for Canadian missing in Joshua Tree National Park
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:46PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:49PM EDT
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- Trackers with dogs are combing part of Joshua Tree National Park in search of a Canadian man missing since heading out for a hike Friday morning.
The search for 51-year-old Paul Miller is focusing on the 49 Palms Oasis trail, located in the southern area of the vast desert park about 150 miles (241 kilometres) east of Los Angeles.
The National Park Service says Miller departed for the hike at 9 a.m. Friday and his wife reported him overdue at noon. His car was found at the 49 Palms Oasis trailhead.
Summertime temperatures can surpass 100 degrees (37 Celsius) in the park.
KESQ-TV reports Miller's hometown is Guelph, Ontario.
