Residents in a small community in northern Manitoba remain on edge as RCMP intensify their search in the area for two teenagers wanted in connection with the murders of three people in British Columbia.

Police have set up numerous checkpoints in the remote area, located more than 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg. At the only junction in town, CTV News Winnipeg’s Jeff Keele said officers were inspecting every vehicle passing through.

The hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, has also extended into the town’s surrounding woods after RCMP confirmed a burned-out SUV discovered just north of Gillam was used by the teenagers.

Billy Beardy first spotted the burning 2011 Toyota Rav4 on Monday evening while he was out picking strawberries with his wife. He said he noticed some camping equipment in the vehicle, which has led police to believe they may be hiding out in the area’s dense woods.

Gillam’s deputy mayor, John McDonald, said it will be difficult terrain for the suspects and the officers searching for them.

“If they are wandering around in the bush, they couldn't have picked a worse time because the sandflies came out three days ago and they're just voracious," he told The Canadian Press.

Keele described the area outside of Gillam as “very remote” with lots of trees and gravel roads.

“Police, right now, are potentially looking for a needle in a haystack,” he said.

McLeod and Schmegelsky set off a nationwide manhunt earlier this week after RCMP named them as suspects in the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24. Their bodies were discovered on a remote section of the Alaska Highway in B.C. on July 15.

On Wednesday, RCMP announced that McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old Vancouver man identified as Leonard Dyck, whose body was found approximately 470 kilometres southwest of Fowler and Deese’s bodies.

Police said Dyck’s body was found on July 19 at a highway pullout located about two kilometres south of a vehicle fire on Highway 37, just south of Stikine River Bridge. The burning camper truck belonged to McLeod and Schmegelsky, according to investigators.

From there, the teenagers travelled east where they were captured by surveillance cameras in a grocery store in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday. They were seen driving the 2011 Toyota RAV4 at the time.

Two days later, the town of Gillam was put on high alert after RCMP there announced that the suspects may be in the area.

“People here are nervous and they’re on edge, obviously, the longer this goes on,” Keele reported on Thursday. “Especially, after yesterday’s confirmation that that vehicle was the one used by the suspects. That means that they were here in this area and could still be.”

Mark Mendelson, a former Toronto homicide detective, said he expects the suspects will be tracked down soon. He said it’s unlikely the teenagers will be able to last long in the inhospitable bush if that’s where they’re hiding. If they’re still in or near the town, Mendelson said someone is bound to spot them.

“I’m sure they know that they’re wanted and everybody out there is very much alive to what’s going on,” he told CTV’s Your Morning. “It won’t be long before they’re located. It’s just a matter of which condition they’ll be located in.”

Schmegelsky’s father, too, said he expects police will catch up with his son soon. Alan Schmegelsky said he believes his son is currently on a “suicide mission” and he will die in a confrontation with police.

“He’s going to be dead today or tomorrow,” he told The Canadian Press on Thursday. “Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I’m so sorry all this had to happen. I’m so sorry that I couldn’t rescue you.”