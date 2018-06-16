Search for missing Tofino boaters scaled back, handed over to RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 2:15PM EDT
TOFINO, B.C. - The search for three people who have been missing since their boat sank early early Friday morning is being scaled back.
In a statement on social media, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says the search has been turned over to the RCMP as a missing persons case.
The JRCC says there were five people aboard the open, six-metre boat that sank without a mayday call.
One person was found in the water south of Felice Island, while a second swam ashore to Duffin Cove.
Both were taken to hospital.
After an extensive #SAR, the #JRCC has called a search reduction for the case involving three individuals off Tofino. This case has been turned over to the RCMP. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing. Please visit https://t.co/BsXiwePAtN for more information. pic.twitter.com/PAXk99CGw1— Victoria JRCC CCCOS (@VicJRCC_CCCOS) June 16, 2018
