Fifty-one-year-old Paul Miller of Guelph, Ont., has been missing for months. Last July he was on a trip with his wife in California, when he decided he wanted to do one last hike of the famous Joshua Tree National Park before returning home to Canada.

He never returned.

His rental car was found in a parking lot, but no other signs were found – search and rescue was called and multiple searches were done over a period of week.

Miller’s sister, Dawne Robinson, traveled to the California park this weekend, retracing her brothers steps – refusing to give up hope.

“It’s difficult to be where something horrible happened and trying to make sense of it,” she told CTV Kitchener. “When you’re here, all different scenarios go through your head as to what happened.”

Although official searches have been called off, volunteers continue to keep in touch with the family.

“They’ve never met Paul, they’ve never met us, and they’re taking their own time to go look in the park and send us information,” said Robinson.

Robinson plans on searching the park until Tuesday.