

CTVNews.ca Staff





The search for a seven-year-old boy whose mother was found dead on a Saskatchewan beach is now being treated as a “recovery mission,” the RCMP said Monday.

The search for Greagan Geldenhuys began after the body of his mother, Tamaine Geldenhuys, was found at Echo Lake on Saturday.

The cause of her death has not been made public.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP said Monday that recovery efforts are currently focused on the beach around B-Say-Tah, a resort village on Echo Lake located approximately 70 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is searching the area. A ground search with police dogs did not find anything on Monday, the RCMP said.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support foul play in the death of Tamaine Geldenhuys or in the disappearance of Greagan,” police said.