Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 10:23AM EST
CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. - The search for a stubborn cow that hopped a fence at a Newfoundland farm has come to a sad end.
Coco the cow was put down when she was discovered last weekend not far the farm she bolted from in Conception Bay South, 30 kilometres west of St. John's.
Farmer Barry Scott said veterinarians used enough tranquilizers to bring down two moose, but when those failed to control Coco's behaviour she had to be put down.
Scott was sad to see Coco's story end without bringing her home to the farm, but he said it was necessary for safety reasons.
The 450-kilogram black cow hopped the fence a few weeks ago and appeared determined to evade capture.
Scott asked the public not to intervene during the search after a man was hurt in a tussle while trying to apprehend Coco.
