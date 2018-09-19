Search ended for two missing fishermen after boat capsizes off P.E.I.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 10:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 8:37PM EDT
TIGNISH, P.E.I. -- A search off Prince Edward Island's north shore has ended without finding any trace of two fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized in heavy seas and rain.
Maj. Mark Gough of Maritime Forces Atlantic says the 12-metre fishing boat, the Kyla Anne, got into trouble at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One man on board managed to swim ashore and call for help, prompting a sea, air and ground search.
Gough says the search was ended Wednesday evening after more than 33 hours of searching by four vessels and three aircraft, covering approximately 1,200 square nautical miles.
Gough says the search had gone on for approximately three times the survivability period for two people in the water without flotation devices.
He says the incident has been handed over to the RCMP as a missing persons case.
"The next of kin of the two fishermen have been notified of this decision," Gough said. "Our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ottawa police officer facing multiple charges, including sex assault, force says
- Wet weather means all types of burning, forest use, OK in two B.C. fire centres
- Mistaken identity: Wrong dog welcomed home after 15 months
- 'Ghost gear' blamed for deaths of nearly 140,000 marine animals: advocacy group
- Canada-wide warrant for woman wanted in Ottawa hotel beating death