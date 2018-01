The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A wayward seal pup that was struck by a car after wandering onto a road in Cape Breton is munching on fish and recovering at a wildlife shelter outside Halifax.

Hope Swinimer of Hope for Wildlife says the young hooded seal arrived at her facility in Seaforth late Saturday after being spotted by a driver near Sydney.

Swinimer says the animal suffered an eye injury when it was struck, but appeared to be on the mend, was eating on its own and didn't have any broken bones.

There were reports the seal had been rescued earlier off Highway 125 Saturday afternoon, but then ventured back onto the busy road a second time and was hit.

Swinimer says it's unusual for them to see this kind of seal and she's not sure if they will release it back into local waters or return it to Sydney when it is stronger in about two weeks.

She says the animal -- nicknamed 'ET' for its large, otherworldly eyes -- was likely born last year, but was thin and lethargic.