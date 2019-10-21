TORONTO -- A technical issue affecting Scotiabank credit card customers which say payments mislabelled has been resolved, the bank has told CTVNews.ca.

Angry Scotiabank customers took to social media Sunday to complain of mislabelled payments and long wait times while on hold to speak to customer service.

Scotiabank confirmed that it was having “an issue where legitimate charges on your credit card are mislabelled as BNS Ins.”

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue that is causing some credit card pending transactions to display incorrectly on customer accounts,” a Scotiabank spokesman told CTVNews.ca on Sunday.

Luz Gomez Vallejo, from Montreal, tweeted that she had several charges labelled as a life insurance fee from Scotiabank and had been on hold on the toll-free number for an hour.

Several other Scotiabank customers shared similar complaints, with Scotiabank confirming that the “issue applies to transactions from October 18 to 20.”

“Technical teams have resolved the issue,” a Scotiabank spokesman told CTVNews.ca.

“All mislabeled transactions will be corrected and accurate on customer accounts within 72 hours.”

The statement went on to thank customers for their patience.