

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





A scorpion stung a passenger on an Air Transat flight from Toronto to Calgary two weeks ago, in what the airline is calling “an extremely rare situation.”

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, Air Transat confirmed the incident occurred during the final approach of flight TS823 on Feb. 26.

After the passenger informed the cabin crew about the scorpion, a medical service was called and the person was “assisted at the gate by paramedics” upon arrival, Air Transat said.

“The scorpion was found on board once all passengers disembarked from the aircraft and was handled by airport authorities,” the airline said.

“Although this is an extremely rare situation, it can unfortunately occur.”

The airline said it “can’t confirm how the scorpion got on board.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, scorpion bites can be extremely painful and cause swelling but are “rarely life-threatening” for adults. Young children and the elderly, however, can be at risk of serious complications.