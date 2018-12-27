

CTVNews.ca Staff





A scientist whose work has been instrumental to breakthroughs in cancer research has been honoured with the Order of Canada.

Dr. Robert Korneluk is the first scientist at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) to be appointed to the order.

He was welcomed for his contributions to immunotherapy research and diagnostic clinical service laboratories as a molecular geneticist.

Korneluk, from Ottawa, Ont., has worked at the CHEO research institute since 1985.

“I’m very honoured and of course humbled to get this award,” he told CTV Ottawa.

“It was given to me because of the work, but the work wasn’t a great hardship for me. I’ve enjoyed all the years I’ve been at CHEO. The stars have aligned for me and a lot of work has been done in this area.”

The doctor praised his colleagues at CHEO for their contribution and said the best work was yet to come.

Clinical trials are underway in Ottawa because of the approach his team are taking in cancer immunotherapy.

“Perhaps the greatest accomplishment would be related to being involved in that process and seeing this immunotherapy produce additional help in patients,” he told CTV Ottawa.

“In the end we would want to bring this into kids' cancers and that would be a great accomplishment.”

Korneluk celebrated another milestone on Thursday, his 49th wedding anniversary, and thanked his wife and family for their support.

Some 103 new appointments to the Order of Canada were announced today by the Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest honours, second only to the Order of Merit.

Nearly 7,000 people from all walks of life have been invested into the order, whose Latin motto translates to “They desire a better country.”

