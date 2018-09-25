

CTVNews.ca Staff





A sense of normalcy began to return to Ottawa on Tuesday as many schools opened for the first time since the Sept. 21 tornadoes and the number of properties without power fell into the hundreds.

Hydro Ottawa said shortly before 7 a.m. that the number of its customers in the dark had fallen to 850 – down from 3,500 one day earlier and 140,000 at the peak of the outages. Hydro-Quebec was reporting an additional 741 properties without power in the Gatineau, Que., area.

Ottawa’s two major English-language school boards reopened their schools Tuesday, while federal government employees who had been asked to work from home on Monday were allowed back into their offices. Most city-run facilities also returned to regular service. Additionally, “almost all” traffic lights knocked out by the storm had been restored to normal operation, city officials said Monday night.

Eastern Ontario was hit by three tornadoes Monday night. The most powerful was an EF-3 tornado which tore through the rural Ottawa neighbourhoods of Kinburn and Dunrobin before moving on to Gatineau. An EF-2 tornado hit the city’s Arlington Woods and Greenboro neighbourhoods. Environment Canada confirmed Monday that an EF-1 tornado damaged several homes in the Calabogie, Ont., area before either of the other twisters touched down.

The three tornadoes combined to destroy more than 50 homes in Ontario, mainly in the Dunrobin area. More than 200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in Gatineau.

Approximately 30 people were injured, including five people who were taken to hospital in critical condition.