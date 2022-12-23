Schools closed, travel headaches expected as storm takes aim at Ontario, Quebec
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for most of Ontario and much of Quebec, saying heavy snow, strong winds and freezing rain are expected in some areas.
In parts of southern Ontario, rain followed by plummeting temperatures could result in flash-freezing conditions, while high winds and blizzard conditions are forecast for some areas.
Several school boards, including the Toronto District School Board and boards in Ottawa and London, Ont., have shut schools for the day.
Late Thursday, WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia as storm systems bear down on the regions.
The airline says the cancellations apply to all flights scheduled to arrive and depart Toronto's Pearson International Airport beginning Friday at 9 a-m eastern time until the end of the day -- other airports affected by the service disruptions include those in Ottawa, London, Montreal, and Waterloo.
In Quebec, many regions are expected to receive a mix of heavy snow, rain and strong winds, while some areas could see freezing rain.
Meteorologists have warned that the forecast weather in both provinces could result in power outages.
Hydro One, Ontario's largest electricity utility, has said teams are prepared to respond to any outages. Toronto Hydro has reminded customers to refresh their emergency kits and said additional crews are ready to support customers through the weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead
A 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
Statistics Canada to release October GDP data this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its latest economic reading this morning.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
-
Shortage of antibiotics, children’s medications continue, Ontario pharmacists say
Ontario pharmacists say they are still experiencing a shortage of both over-the-counter cold medications as well as some oral antibiotics for children.
Here are the TTC bus stops being taken out of service due to the winter storm
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is taking 41 bus stops out of service due to a major winter storm that is expected to hit the region.
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Weather warnings are in effect for Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario and people are being urged to stay home as a major winter storm wallops the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
Major winter storm causing delays, anxiety for Ottawa travellers
Anxiety is high for people trying to get home or to family gatherings in time for Christmas due to the massive winter storm in the region.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo ridership steady in November, still below projections
OC Transpo ridership remained unchanged last month from October, but fell farther below projections.
STORM WARNING | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into southern Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Five-vehicle collision shuts down Hwy. 9 in Schomberg
Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Schomberg Thursday evening.
-
School boards announce closures ahead of major winter storm
Schools across Simcoe County and Muskoka are cancelled Friday in anticipation of a significant winter storm that is forecast to bring flash freezing, plunging temperatures and blizzard conditions.
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Cancellations and closures
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Stratford police arrest man involved in shooting
Stratford police said officers have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
London schools closed, city initiates extreme temperature protocol due to storm
With a winter storm slated to batter the London, Ont. region on Friday and into the holiday weekend, local agencies are shedding light on how the storm will impact operations and are offering advice on how Londoners can stay safe.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
Single vehicle crash leaves two people dead, two others in life-threatening condition
Two people have died, two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries and one person has non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
-
Schools closed in Windsor-Essex due to storm
Schools are closed and buses are cancelled in Windsor-Essex as a snowstorm moves through the region.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
OPP seek public’s help identifying person of interest after teen girl approached by stranger
Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after a teen girl was approached by a stranger while walking home earlier this month.
-
Major storm system moving into Quebec
A massive storm system that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the U. S. moved into Quebec Thursday night, and is expected to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds into the holiday weekend. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
-
Celebrating 'the Canadian way': Father fights in Ukraine as mother, daughter spend first Christmas in Montreal
A mother and her young daughter who are spending their first Christmas in Montreal after fleeing Ukraine are having to reinvent a holiday they celebrated so differently back home.
-
Weather warnings blanket Maritimes as major winter storm approaches
Environment Canada issued weather warnings across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.
-
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
-
Gas up, diesel down as N.B. weekly price adjustment moves to Fridays
The maximum price of regular self-serve jumped six cents in New Brunswick overnight.
-
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The province is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
-
'We need to fly home': Students stranded in Winnipeg airport amid flight cancellations
Flight complications sweeping across the country are making it difficult for people to come home for the holidays.
-
Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
-
School bus full of kids, car collide in southeast Calgary
A school bus full of kids and another vehicle collided Thursday afternoon in southeast Calgary.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
Getting home for the holidays continues to be a challenge at Calgary International Airport and elsewhere
Flight cancellations continued to pile up in Calgary, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Ontario and Quebec on Thursday night.
-
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
'Hoping to close the gap': Some clinical services offered at family-run pharmacy in Oliver
An independent Edmonton pharmacy has expanded the scope of services it provides to help increase access to primary healthcare.
-
B.C. snowstorm: WestJet cancels all YVR flights from late Thursday to Friday afternoon
As the Vancouver airport braces for another blast of winter weather, WestJet has announced a rash of 'proactive cancellations' beginning with flights scheduled late Thursday night.
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Passenger told to find own flight after WestJet cancellation, leaving her stuck in Calgary
A WestJet passenger whose flight to Victoria was cancelled is now stranded at the Calgary airport after being told the airline won’t help to rebook her trip.
-
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
-
Back-to-office mandate has some public-service parents scrambling to find child care
Public servants who received a controversial back-to-the-office order last week are scrambling to find childcare before the transitional mid-January date when federal employees will be required to spend two or three days a week at the office.
-
Harmony Play & Go Playard bassinets and change tables recalled due to potential suffocation, entrapment hazards
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for various bassinets and change tables for Harmony Play & Go Playard products due to potential suffocation and entrapment hazards.
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
-
Researchers make important progress toward a possible universal flu vaccine
Influenza is continuing its early and severe rampage through the United States, but there's some hopeful news for flu seasons of the future.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
-
Astronauts embark on spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay
The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event comes after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station
Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
Jurors deciding whether rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion
Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
-
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast 'Serial,' has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
A 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
Statistics Canada to release October GDP data this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its latest economic reading this morning.
-
Microsoft will fight U.S. over US$68.7B Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant's planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard.
-
Twitter's top global policy official departs as layoffs continue
Twitter Inc's public policy chief has left the company amid additional layoffs to the unit on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as billionaire owner Elon Musk continues to slash costs.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas
While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
How virtual clothes could help solve fashion's waste problem
Fashion's ephemeral nature might seem an odd bedfellow for the blockchain, an online ledger that's designed to be permanent. But the industry is finding ways to harness it and other digital tools to reduce waste and push fashion into the future.
-
Hockey Canada releases list of invitees for upcoming world junior selection camp
Hockey Canada released the list of 29 camp invitees for the upcoming world junior championship, which starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.
-
Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
-
Men can compete in artistic swimming at Paris Olympics
Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.