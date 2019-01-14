

CTVNews.ca





Seventeen children and one adult have been taken to hospital after what fire officials have determined was a carbon monoxide leak in a Montreal elementary school.

The school's occupants suddenly fell ill Monday morning, at Ecole des Decouvreurs in LaSalle, a school of about 270 students.

The problem stems from the school’s heating system, said Francis Leduc, chief of operations for the Montreal fire service. He said about 300 people were evacuated from the building and fire crews are now ventilating the structure before workers repair the heating system.

He said the school should have been equipped with a carbon monoxide detector, but he wasn’t yet sure if that was the case or if it was working.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Monday, when the children exhibited symptoms of nausea, dizziness, and vomiting. At least three ambulances were sent to the school to treat and evaluate sick students at the scene.

School officials have evacuated the building and the healthy students were taken to another elementary school about 400 metres away. Parents and other family members arrived on scene to take some children home.

One aunt who came to get a little girl, who was complaining of a headache, told CTV Montreal that school officials were organized and handling the situation smoothly.

-With a report from CTV Montreal