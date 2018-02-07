

The Canadian Press





Two school buses were involved in separate crashes in southwestern Ontario as snowfall and sloppy weather hit the region.

Provincial police say nobody was injured in either crash, though 17 high school students were on one of the buses when it slid into a ditch in Essex County.

They say that in the other case, a car collided with a school bus, which was empty except for the driver.

Police say at least 18 other collisions were reported on Wednesday morning.

School bus service was cancelled elsewhere in the province, including in eastern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

Meanwhile, the country's largest board -- the Toronto District School Board -- said buses were up and running, but might be a little slower than usual.

Environment Canada had issued special weather statements for much of southern Ontario earlier in the morning, informing people that the region could get up to 15 centimetres of snow by early afternoon.

By 11 a.m., the special weather statement affecting the southernmost tip of Ontario, including Windsor and Essex County, was cancelled, but weather statements remained in effect elsewhere in the province.

Toronto Pearson Airport alerted customers that the weather could delay some flights.