

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CP24





Ontario Provincial Police said a driver and two students have been transported to hospital with minor injuries after the school bus they were riding in with eight other children rolled over into a ditch east of Toronto.

Sgt. Jason Folz said the collision occurred on Cold Springs Camp Road, just north of Ganaraska Road, in the municipality of Clarington on Friday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. He said the bus appeared to be on its side when first responders arrived.

It’s unclear the ages of the 10 students on board the bus.

More to come…