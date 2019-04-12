

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Toronto and CP24





A driver and two students were transported to hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after the school bus they were in rolled into a ditch east of Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Investigators said the school bus was travelling northbound on Cold Springs Camp Road, just north of Ganaraska Road, in Durham Region at approximately 8:30 a.m. when it crossed into the opposite lane and rolled over the embankment and into the ditch.

OPP told CTV Toronto’s Janice Golding there were eight children on board the bus at the time of the crash. There were no other vehicles involved in the collision, according to police.

First responders arrived on the scene and a nine-year-old, 11-year-old, and a 48-year-old bus driver were taken to hospital, OPP said.

Police said the other six students on board the bus were not injured.

“It could have been a very serious situation,” OPP Const. Kim Johnston told Golding at the scene. “Fortunately, there wasn’t any serious injuries involved and some of the students were picked up and a few students that were transported to the Orono school where it was heading.”

Pat Powless, whose granddaughter was on the bus when it crashed said she was just relieved to find out she was OK.

“The officer was very good at reassuring us that everybody was OK so I was OK,” she said. “As soon as I saw her she said ‘Mum, mum look at my bus.’”

It’s unclear what caused the accident. Collision reconstruction experts were on the scene Friday morning trying to piece together what happened.