

The Canadian Press





GLACE BAY, N.S. -- Advocates say a disturbing video showing a Cape Breton teen's classmate walking over him in a stream demonstrates how the lives of people with disabilities are often devalued.

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, told his mother Terri McEachern that he has forgiven the bullies but he still feels unsafe returning to his high school.

His story has captured the world's attention, and John Rae of the Council of Canadians with Disabilities said Corbett may have grounds for a human rights complaint against his school.

Rob Benn-Frenette founded the anti-bullying charity website Bullying Canada after years of harassment and bullying over his cerebral palsy.

He said his organization hears from a number of youth and adults with disabilities who are still haunted from their experiences and that the story hit home with him as a survivor of bullying.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education issued a statement last week saying the school and regional police are investigating the incident.