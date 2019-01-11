

OTTAWA -- In 5-2 decision released Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada says provisions under Canada Elections Act, limiting the right for Canadians living abroad for more than 5 years to vote in Canadian federal elections, are unconstitutional.

“This disenfranchisement of these citizens not only denies them a fundamental democratic right, but also comes at the expense of their sense of self-worth and their dignity”

TORONTO -- Canada's top court will decide today on the validity of a now-repealed law that barred long-term Canadian expats from voting.

Two Canadians living in the U.S. launched the challenge to part of the Canada Elections Act.

The act said those who lived abroad for more than five years lost their voting rights.

Jamie Duong, of Ithaca, N.Y., and Gill Frank, of Richmond, Va., argued nothing warranted the abridgment of their constitutional right to vote.

They insisted they maintain deep ties to Canada, and taxes and other laws passed by Parliament could still affect them.

They initially succeeded in court but lost on appeal, prompting the Supreme Court to weigh in.

The Liberal government did away with the ban last month but the court case proceeded.