SCC majority sides with censured former Bre-X lawyer Joe Groia
Joe Groia walks back into court in Toronto on July 31, 2007. The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a series of complaints against a lawyer who was found to have breached the rules of civil courtroom behaviour during his aggressive, but successful, defence of a man charged in the 1990s billion-dollar Bre-X mining fiasco. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 10:23AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a series of complaints against a lawyer who was found to have breached the rules of civil courtroom behaviour during his aggressive but successful defence of a man charged in the billion-dollar Bre-X mining fiasco.
In a split decision, the justices sided with Joe Groia, a prominent Toronto-based securities lawyer.
The Law Society of Upper Canada found Groia breached civility rules and at one point suspended him for two months and ordered him to pay $247,000 in costs -- later reduced to a one-month suspension and $200,000.
The Supreme Court says the law society's finding of professional misconduct was unreasonable because Groia's actions were based on a sincerely held -- but erroneous -- legal belief.
The court ruled 6-3 in Groia's favour, although one judge in the majority had differing reasons.
The case involved a 10-year fight, pitted Groia against the society that regulates lawyers in Ontario, ate up millions in legal fees and was the subject of a split finding by the province's top court, which agreed his courtroom conduct was out of line.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police release new video in Mississauga restaurant blast
- Manitoba legislators sit late into night to pass bills before summer break
- Biggest lottery prize offering in Canadian history up for grabs on Friday: OLG
- Caught on cam: Entangled whale thanks rescuers with giant leap
- 'We all have to do better': Halifax mayor on systemic racism in Nova Scotia