SCC cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler
Geo Mounsef's mother, Sage Morin, holds a framed photo of her deceased 2-year-old son outside of the Edmonton Law Courts on Friday, May 24.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 10:27AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada has reduced the sentence of an Edmonton man who accidentally drove his car into a restaurant patio in 2013, killing a two-year boy.
Richard Suter was initially sentenced to four months in jail after pleading guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample following a fatal accident, but an appeal court raised that to 26 months.
Suter served more than 10 months before being released pending his appeal to the Supreme Court.
The high court has lowered his sentence to time served, while upholding a 30-month driving ban.
Suter refused to provide a breath sample on the erroneous advice of a lawyer.
Following his conviction, Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.
