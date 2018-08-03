

Transit police in Vancouver have released security footage that they say shows how three people allegedly executed elaborate thefts involving “sophisticated distraction techniques and sleight of hand."

Transit officers say, since July 13, they’ve received 10 reports of Vancouver SkyTrain passengers being targeted by two men and one woman who stole their PINs and wallets. In some cases, police say the suspects were able to withdraw more than $5,000 using the stolen bank cards.

In each scenario, officers allege the three suspects would offer to help the victim at the ticket kiosk while keeping an eye on suspect’s PIN, then someone else would bump into the victim or distract them while the third suspect would make a move for their wallet.

On July 21, officers arrested Ricardo Oprea and Alina Raducanu, both 31, in connection to their alleged involvement in the thefts. Both suspects were wanted on nationwide immigration warrants.

Officers are still searching for Raducanu’s 30-year-old husband Auras, who they believe is the third suspect. He’s been described as an eastern European male with dark-brown hair and brown eyes

