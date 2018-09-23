The first day of fall seemed more like the first day of winter in the Prairies as temperatures plummeted and snow fell.

People from across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta snapped pictures of the mini-snowpocalypse on Saturday.

The snowfall amounts were so significant that they toppled trees and took out power lines in parts of Manitoba, forcing some residents to spend the night in the dark.

In Saskatchewan, the wintry weather led to several collisions. A semi-truck jackknifed onto its side near Kenaston, just south of Saskatoon, Sask., as snow and ice caked Highway 11. Meanwhile, two cars collided just south of Lumsden.

Lumsden resident Cherie Kowalyshyn told CTV Regina that it felt more like the first day of winter than the first day of fall.

“I'm pretty sure I've never had to have mitts on the first day of fall,” she said.

The early snowfall put a damper on Lumsden’s annual Brechin Scarecrow Festival, leading to the cancellation of the market and hayride.

Bill King, president of the Lumsden museum and festival committee member, called the weather “a downer.”

“It's an outdoor event so we really count on having good weather,” King said.

Similarly wintry weather prevented produce vendors in Edmonton’s city market from selling all of their fruits and vegetables. Temperatures in the city were near the freezing mark Saturday.

Vendor Conrad Lutz was among those whose sales suffered. “We just (didn’t) get all that kind of traffic that would come because it’s a nice day out,” he said. “We kind of missed those sales.”

The cold temperatures aren’t expected to stay. Edmonton, Saskatoon and Portage La Prairie are all expected to hit double-digits on Monday.

