

CTVNews.ca Staff





A kitten named Spirit is in good spirits after getting stuck inside a New Brunswick toilet and needing to be sedated before being freed.

Just one day after adopting the black rescue kitten, Ashley Martin of Moncton, N.B. said she came home and couldn’t find her furry friend. Suddenly, she heard meows coming from the bathroom.

In a YouTube video, Martin said it appeared the cat had entered the toilet through a hole in the back and gotten its head stuck in a different hole next to the bowl.

She immediately called a plumber for help.

"(I was) kind of confused,” Eric Lavigne, the plumber who received the unusual service call, told CTV Atlantic. “(You’re) not sure what to expect with a cat caught in a toilet."

Martin also made a call to her partner, Alain Clavette, who couldn’t help but chuckle at the story he was hearing.

“At first, like everybody else, I laughed,” he said. “I thought: ‘What do you mean? In the tank of the toilet? In the tank up top where the water is?’ I really did not understand."

For several hours Lavigne worked to free Spirit from the toilet, to no avail.

"We tried to actually butter the cat’s head, to try to push it out of the hole, but the cat was not having it,” he said.

As a last ditch effort, Lavigne dismantled the toilet so Spirit’s family could bring the entire thing -- with the kitten inside -- to the vet, where the cat could be sedated and freed.

"(The veterinarian) had put him under,” Martin said. “It had only taken her a couple of seconds and thankfully she was able to get him out of the toilet."

While the entire incident was concerning at the time, when looking back at it, Spirit’s family can only laugh.

"The moment where I walk in the animal hospital with a toilet in my arms, with a cat inside the structure, I think I will remember that the rest of my life," Clavette said.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker

<br />