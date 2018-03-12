Police in Saskatoon have issued a public safety warning to potential customers of an accused drug dealer, urging them to turn in their cocaine with no questions asked after several fentanyl overdoses and two deaths over the weekend.

The overdoses have been linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine allegedly sold by a dealer known as “Lil Joe” or “Joe Bro,” police say. The cocaine is thought to contain a potentially lethal dose of the opioid.

The Saskatoon Police Service is urging anyone who has purchased cocaine from a dealer with the phone number 306-881-7300 to turn in their drugs at the front desk of the police station. “SPS is not searching to pursue charges for being in possession of this cocaine,” the police service said in a news release Sunday. “We are interested in the health and safety of the public.”

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to three calls Friday morning involving a total of six overdoses. A 48-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in one case, while a man found at another address ultimately died in hospital. Four other individuals were also taken to hospital. Three of them are recovering, but a 25-year-old woman remains unresponsive, police said in a news release. The calls came in at approximately 7:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the case. One of the men, a 29-year-old, was arrested early Saturday in a raid involving members of the police department’s Tactical Support Unit.

Investigators recovered $14,210 in cash, 11.16 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 149.88 grams of cocaine, 31.13 grams of heroin and 34.44 grams of marijuana in the raid, they said. A firearm and ammunition was also recovered.

The three men were scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace Sunday evening to face drug and weapon charges.