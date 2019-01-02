Saskatoon police arrest woman wanted in Calgary on 115 charges
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 3:28PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 8:28PM EST
CALGARY - A woman wanted by Calgary police on 115 charges has been arrested in Saskatoon.
Laetitia Acera, who is 25, faces charges including assault with a weapon, break and enter, fraud under $5,000, motor vehicle theft and theft of mail.
Acera is to be returned to Calgary to face the charges, which date back to September 2018.
Calgary police say the case is a good example of how different police services co-operate to find people.
The service also notes that the use by police of social media is making it harder for suspects to hide in different jurisdictions.
