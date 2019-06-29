

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Armed with a briefcase full of Canadian Tire money, a Saskatoon man walked into his local hardware store Thursday and emerged a “Canadian legend.”

After nearly three years of fundraising, Tomas Terfloth purchased a full-sized Pelican Explorer canoe, totaling $777, using only the retailer’s loyalty money.

“It started as a joke; it wasn’t something I ever intended to actually do,” Terfloth told CTV News Channel. “The response I got from people was overwhelmingly positive, and they wanted to help, so I started taking donations and the rest is history.”

Terfloth’s journey to Canadian stardom started in 2016, when he first started tweeting updates about his canoe fund.

Canadian Tire Money Canoe Fund Update: $81.35 that is 11.6% of a Pelican Explorer Deluxe — Tomas Terfloth (@toobigatoboggan) August 19, 2016

As of June 10, he had amassed over $900 in Canadian Tire money—more than enough to buy the red canoe he had his eye on. The surplus, he says, will go towards a cover for his new vessel.

Terfloth’s now-legendary purchase has captured the attention of social media ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

One fan even created a “Heritage Moments” spoof featuring Terfloth.

Terfloth hopes to award the honour of naming his canoe to the campaign's top donor.

“All the lake kids who contributed to the briefcase full of Canuck bucks, either come to a consensus or elect a leader, and tell me the name of my canoe, please,” read a tweet from Terfloth.