The city of Saskatoon, Sask., is enjoying rarefied air as the lone Canadian city to make the New York Times’ list of 52 places to visit in 2018.

Saskatoon beat out more high-profile Canadian destinations such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal on the strength of its new museum, the Remai Modern, and its formidable art collection.

The Times’ interactive feature lists Saskatoon at No. 18, hailing it as a prime destination for art fans.

“Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque and other heavyweight 20th-century artists now have a home in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, thanks to the new Remai Modern museum,” the Times article says. “A centerpiece of Saskatoon’s redeveloping waterfront, the museum sports world-class modernist architecture and an 8,000-work collection.”

The New York Times also praises Saskatoon’s recently updated airport, as well as the city’s Alt Hotel.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark lauded his city’s inclusion on the list on Twitter.

“Welcome world!” he tweeted. “Come for the art, stay for the people.”

The city’s head of tourism also trumpeted Saskatoon’s inclusion on the list.

“It’s really good to have that kind of attention brought to our city,” Todd Brandt, president and CEO of Saskatoon Tourism, told CTV News Channel.

Brandt said there’s “really not a bad time” to visit the city, although summertime is perhaps best for those who want to stroll along the riverbank near the Remai Modern. He added that the city also has “lots of great cuisine and cultural activities.”

The top five places on the New York Times list were New Orleans, Basilicata in Italy, the Caribbean and Vierwaldstättersee in Switzerland.