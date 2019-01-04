

The Canadian Press





REGINA - The Saskatchewan government says it plans to get out of direct involvement with its Crown inland transportation facility known as the GTH.

The Global Transportation Hub in Regina was created in 2009 and has 12 business clients and net assets of $17.9 million.

A GTH land deal in 2015 was investigated by the RCMP after allegations that some property was bought at a higher rate than its value and was later sold at less than its purchase price.

The RCMP concluded there was not enough evidence to lay charges.

Don Morgan, minister for the GTH, says CEO Bryan Richards will not be a part of the transition to a private-sector operator.

Morgan says a consultant will be hired to come up with a new governance structure that will see the private sector operate the GTH, but under the terms of government legislation.