Saskatchewan RCMP preparing to talk to Crown about charges in Broncos bus crash
The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15 and injuring 14.(Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 4:46PM EDT
REGINA - Saskatchewan RCMP say they are preparing to talk to Crown prosecutors about potential charges in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
Police say they are still analyzing data and evidence gathered from the scene of the April 6 collision between the junior hockey team's bus and a semi-truck near Nipawin.
Sixteen people -- including 10 players -- were killed and another 13 people were injured.
The driver of the semi-trailer was taken into custody immediately after the collision and released later that evening.
Police say they will consult with the Crown about charges at the conclusion of their investigation.
They say they still don't have a timeline as to when the investigation will wrap up.
