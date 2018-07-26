

CTVNews.ca Staff





Saskatchewan prisons are seeking a new supplier for safe-sex supplies - including 11,000 condoms and 3,500 single-use lubricants.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is on the hunt for a new provider of deodorants, shampoos and razors, among other supplies.

Ease of access to these items is crucial when it comes to safe sexual activity behind bars, and not having them is not a deterrent, says Sarah Fang, education and prevention coordinator at Aids Saskatoon.

“Having those supplies available will really make a difference in keeping people safe and healthy,” she said. “From what we’ve been seeing, the demand for safe sex supplies is way higher than what has been supplied until this point.”

A spokesperson for CSC said giving offenders safe-sex supplies is part of the policy to ensure “every inmate is provided with toilet articles and all other articles necessary for personal health and cleanliness.”

And providing these supplies to inmates could save taxpayers money too.

“Condoms are way, way cheaper to provide than, for example, have to provide treatment for an STI, HIV or Hep C,” Fang added.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation agrees taxes should pay for safe sex products.

“Making sure that people don’t get sick is actually good for those people, but it’s also good for taxpayers. Paying for treatments when people get preventable diseases in prisons, that’s not great for taxpayers,” Todd MacKay, the prairie director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said.

The tender will be open to potential suppliers until August 4.

With a report from CTV Regina’s Ashley Field.