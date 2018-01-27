Saskatchewan Party to choose Brad Wall replacement at leadership convention
Premier Brad Wall speaks with members of the media following the 2017 budget speech at the Legislative Building in Regina Wednesday, March 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 8:20AM EST
SASKATOON - With little fanfare Canada's newest premier will be chosen in Saskatoon today.
The province's governing Saskatchewan Party has been involved in a low-key leadership campaign since former leader Brad Wall announced his plans to step down after 10 years as premier.
With his government hurting from an unpopular budget and stung by scandal, he pitched his departure as a chance for renewal.
The winner will become both party leader and Saskatchewan's next premier with the next provincial election due in 2020.
Four former provincial cabinet ministers and a senior civil servant are seeking the job.
The front-runners to replace him are widely thought to be former advanced education and environment minister Scott Moe, the premier's former deputy minister Alanna Koch and Ken Cheveldayoff, who has served in different cabinet portfolios since the Saskatchewan Party formed government in 2007.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Sherman family friend: Suggestion of murder-suicide should never have been made
- Christy Clark, ex-B.C. premier, says she saw 'frat boy' behaviour in politics
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $24 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Laval University criticized for asking job candidates about HIV, menstruation
- Two students arrested following threats to Vancouver Island schools