

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Saskatchewan's NDP leader is apologizing for the '60s Scoop.

Ryan Meili says past NDP governments in the province share responsibility for using the policy that saw thousands of Indigenous children removed from their homes and placed with non-Aboriginal families.

He says New Democrats must ask for forgiveness because of the harm done to the children, their families and their communities.

Meili also says the Saskatchewan Party government is ignoring recommendations presented to the province by a group of '60s Scoop survivors.

The NDP says the suggestions include continuing sharing circles with survivors and creating a committee to find records.

Premier Scott Moe formally apologized for the '60s Scoop in January.

Manitoba and Alberta have also apologized.