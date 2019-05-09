Saskatchewan NDP apologizes for '60s Scoop, says more action needed
The Manitoba 60s Scoop Survivors Group speaks with media at Thunderbird House in Winnipeg on February 16, 2018. (John Woods/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 1:35PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 1:37PM EDT
REGINA -- Saskatchewan's NDP leader is apologizing for the '60s Scoop.
Ryan Meili says past NDP governments in the province share responsibility for using the policy that saw thousands of Indigenous children removed from their homes and placed with non-Aboriginal families.
He says New Democrats must ask for forgiveness because of the harm done to the children, their families and their communities.
Meili also says the Saskatchewan Party government is ignoring recommendations presented to the province by a group of '60s Scoop survivors.
The NDP says the suggestions include continuing sharing circles with survivors and creating a committee to find records.
Premier Scott Moe formally apologized for the '60s Scoop in January.
Manitoba and Alberta have also apologized.
