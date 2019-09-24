Saskatchewan Mountie shot, injured during rural traffic stop
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 8:45PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 9:26PM EDT
TURTLEFORD, Sask. -- RCMP say an officer is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop in rural Saskatchewan.
Assistant Commissioner Mark Fisher says the Mountie was taken to hospital in Turtleford, east of Lloydminster, with a serious but non life-threatening injury.
He says police first received a complaint Tuesday morning of a possible impaired driver who was speeding near Loon Lake.
Officers located the suspected vehicle a few hours later near the village of Mervin.
Fisher says two corporals approached the vehicle and one was shot.
He says the Mounties then fired their guns and a man who was alone in the vehicle was arrested and taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, also with a non life-threatening injury.
No charges have yet been laid.
"The details of this incident will be determined through an independent, external investigation now underway by the Regina Police Service," Fisher told reporters at a news conference in Regina.
"We recognize that there are many outstanding questions. Remember that is the purpose of the investigation that has only just begun."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.
