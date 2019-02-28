

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot the prime minister and blow up Parliament buildings.

Mounties say the comments were made in a phone call to a federal government agency on Feb. 12.

The call was then reported to officers in Nipawin, Sask.

A 52-year-old man from Nipawin was arrested this week and charged with the offence of uttering threats against Parliament.

David Petersen is to appear in Nipawin provincial court on March 6.

RCMP say Petersen has had no direct contact with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.