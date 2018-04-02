

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Saskatchewan hockey player who created a crest in honour of his dead teammate is upset after the local minor hockey association told him he can’t wear it on his jersey next season.

Konnor Synder designed a crest that says “In loving memory Ash, 2002-2018” after his Battlefords Barons teammate, Ash Lascelle, died earlier this year at the age of 15.

“Me and my mom were kind of sitting there and I wanted to do something,” Synder told CTV Saskatoon’s Moses Woldu. “We just started doing it on the computer and we sent it to the sticker company.”

Snyder said the memorial stickers were so popular at school that he decided to order patches with the crest so that he and his teammates could sew them onto their Barons jerseys.

“Me and ash were really good friends too off the ice. We hung out all the time,” Synder said. “We were always together.”

“Every time I’m on the ice I feel like I’m with him with the crest,” Synder added.

The plan was to wear the crest until 2021, when Synder and Lascelle would have moved on from midget hockey.

But the Battlefords Minor Hockey Association held an emergency meeting where the board decided they wouldn’t allow Snyder and his teammates to wear the patches in future seasons.

Jenni Wuttunee, president of the BMHA, said the association’s bylaws are clear that prior approval should have been obtained.

Wuttunee adds that that the board doesn’t feel that future players “should be made to wear them,” and says players who have them now are welcome to take them off at the end of season and transfer them to a jacket or another item of clothing.

More than 1,600 people have signed an online petition asking that the decision be overturned.

Ash’s parents, Neil and Michelle Lascelle, are among those who disagree with the board.

Neil Lascelle says his son touched people in “every corner” of the province.

“All over the place (people are) reaching out just saying, ‘Ash was my friend. Ash was a great kid. Ash talked to me when nobody else would talked to me.’”

Michelle Lascelle said her son was a “pretty special kid,” who “was all about his friends, no matter what.”

“This is absolutely wrong,” she added, referring to the BMHA’s decision. “Minor hockey is supposed to be about the kids.”

With a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Moses Woldu