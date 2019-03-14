Saskatchewan city should reconsider disabled group home decision: minister
A sign outside Weyburn, Sask., is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 3:24PM EDT
WEYBURN, Sask. - Saskatchewan's social services minister is urging city councillors who decided against a proposed group home for the disabled to take a different position.
Paul Merriman says he spoke to Weyburn Mayor Marcel Roy late Wednesday to express his disappointment.
Merriman says he wants city council to reconsider its decision and act in a way that does not exclude people with disabilities.
The proposed home was to have rooms for no more than four adults with physical or mental disabilities and staff.
Roy has said council will work to find a new location for the group home and that no harm was meant by council's vote.
Letters sent to council on behalf of residents in The Creek neighbourhood had voiced concerns about the group home disrupting parking and safety and impacting property values.
