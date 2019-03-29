

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka





The leader of Saskatchewan’s NDP party is pressing the premier to make his position clear on the yellow vest movement after allegations that some of the group’s supporters are against immigration.

During question period on Thursday, Saskatchewan Opposition Leader Ryan Meili once again brought up the subject of yellow vest protesters attending pro-energy rallies in the province in recent weeks.

The yellow vest movement in Saskatchewan was inspired by the months-long protests in France that began in opposition to planned gas tax hikes and have evolved to target other government policies.

The NDP leader accused Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe of refusing to distance himself from the movement in Canada, despite suggestions that factions of the group have expressed anti-immigrant sentiments at rallies and online.

“The Pipeline News said the other day, the yellow vest moniker is so tainted that now no one wants anything to do with it,” Meili said.

Meili’s NDP party has refused to join several rallies in the province in recent weeks where yellow vest protesters have been present.

Earlier this month, Meili called on Moe to instruct his cabinet ministers to not attend pro-pipeline rallies if yellow vest protesters were in attendance.

The premier, however, said last week that his government condemns anti-immigrant sentiments. He said members of his cabinet who have participated in rallies with yellow vest protesters were there to oppose federal energy policies.

“We should in no way paint all of these individuals with the same brush due to a few comments by a few individuals,” he said at the time.

On Thursday, Moe responded to Meili’s questions about the yellow vest protesters.

“I have had no one else that has talked about me being affiliated with any movement Mr. Speaker outside of defending the economy, the industries, the jobs,” he said.

Another pro-pipeline rally is planned in front of the Saskatchewan legislative building next week, but posters for the event explicitly state that yellow vests are prohibited.

Meili said he’s still considering whether he’ll attend.

“We’ll look into whether I can come and say a few words, but certainly I will be looking at the details of the rally and I hope to attend,” he told reporters on Thursday.

With yellow vests banned from the upcoming rally, members from both provincial parties have expressed interest in attending the rally.