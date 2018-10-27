

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Saskatchewan mother is recovering from serious injuries after she fell down a well while trying to fix a water pump.

On Sept. 27, Chrissy Gamble’s husband David noticed a water flow problem for her family home in a rural hamlet of Cando, Sask., just 125 km west of Saskatoon.

The water had suddenly stopped running while he was taking a shower. The family decided the mother of two would go down the well to investigate the problem.

Her husband, father-in-law and her daughter were all at the well with her as she descended down. After Gamble checked on the pump, her family realized it wasn’t the issue and she left the well.

But Gamble had to go back down the well a second time to put the pump back together. However, the ladder unexpectedly detached, sending her and the ladder plunging 25 metres down the well.

“Survival mode hit me right off the bat … I yelled out ‘OK, I know I’m good, but I think I broke my leg,’” she told CTV Saskatoon.

A screwdriver in her sweater pocket also sliced open her stomach.

“I didn’t feel anything because the water was so cold. From hip to hip, I ripped open my whole stomach,” she said. “The jeans I had kept everything in place.”

Her 11-year-old daughter Tia saw it all happen and feared for her mother’s life. The teen “thought she was going to die.”

Her mother said she didn’t feel any pain because of all the adrenaline pumping through her body.

“My husband thought I was a goner,” Gamble said.

Once emergency crews arrived, a harness was sent down. Gamble, who was cold and distraught, strapped herself in and was pulled to safety.

By the time she was taken out, a crowd of community members had gathered outside of the well.

Gamble’s leg was treated at a hospital in North Battleford, Sask., 50 km north of her home. She was later taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon where she underwent surgery.

She’s spent the past seven weeks with physiotherapists to help her recover. Gamble admits that some days are harder to get through than others but she says she’s managed to find the humour in her pain.

Gamble calls her story a miracle.

With a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Saron Fanel