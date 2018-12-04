

Last month, Terry Wulff visited the emergency department at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon after he nearly fainted in the hallway of his home. He said he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and given a container to urinate in while he was there.

After approximately 40 minutes, Wulff said the container was full and he had to urinate again.

“I said, ‘Doctor! I really need some help here. This is full and I got to go.’ He just spun around and looked at me and said, ‘We’re busy,’” Wulff told CTV Saskatoon on Monday.

When he couldn’t wait any longer, Wulff said he grabbed the already-full container to use it again. Before he could urinate again, however, Wulff said he dropped the container on himself.

“It slipped out of my hand,” he said. “It landed on my chest and then went all the way down me. Now I’m covered in it and soaked. It soaked the bed, the gown, everything is soaked.”

Wulff said he repeatedly called for help, but no one came to assist him.

“It was the grossest situation I’ve ever been in in my life,” he recalled. “I just felt dirty and filthy and mad…just a rollercoaster of emotions.”

After three hours, Wulff said he was fed up and removed the IV from his arm and checked himself out of the hospital. He went home to shower and went to another hospital later that day.

Wulff said he would like to see improvements in patient care at Royal University Hospital. He wrote Premier Scott Moe a letter expressing his concerns about his treatment at the hospital.

Saskatchewan’s ministry of health confirmed it had received Wulff’s letter in a statement to CTV News. The statement said the ministry was working with Wulff to address his concerns and called high-quality care a “priority” in the health system.

