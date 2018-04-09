

CTVNews.ca Staff





Several funeral homes across Saskatchewan are collecting messages of condolence and compiling them for the families of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims.

On Friday evening, a bus transporting the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team collided with a transport truck on the way to one of the team’s games. The crash killed 15 team members and injured 14 others.

Arbor Memorial’s locations in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon are collecting messages of condolence for the victims, which will be printed into 30 books and given to the team and the 29 victims’ families.

“You have people who, they've lost the joy,” Jeff Weafer, managing director for Arbor Memorial, told CTV Saskatoon. “We felt that one way we could try and reach out and support the people in our communities was by giving them an opportunity to express their grief.”

So far, the funeral homes have received written and digital messages from as far away as Nova Scotia and as nearby as their own staff.

“We have a colleague who had a relative on that bus, so it is very personal,” Weafer said.

The funeral homes will collect messages until April 20.

With a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Laura Woodward