

CTVNews.ca Staff





A bus driver near Prince Albert, Sask. is being praised for his quick thinking after getting 16 children to safety before his bus caught fire.

On Friday morning on the way to school, Mark Jenkins smelled something unusual coming from his bus and knew something was wrong. He immediately came to a stop and with the help of two high school students, was able to get everyone off the bus to safety.

“He noticed a smell that smelled like burning oil, so when he pulled over some of the light smoke started to come out underneath the hood, at which point he evacuated the students,” Jason Everitt, fire chief for the Prince Albert Fire Department, told CTV Prince Albert.

“He looked after the kids first and then tried to deal with the fire after that, so (I) give huge kudos and appreciation to the driver.”

The department said by the time firefighters arrived, the bus was fully engulfed. A mechanical issue is to blame for the blaze, according to fire officials.

Jenkins declined an on-camera interview, but said it was a scary situation and that he’s thankful for the two older students who helped.

The evacuated students were transported to school in another bus.

With a report from CTV Prince Albert’s Holly Giesbrecht