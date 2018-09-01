

CTVNews.ca Staff





With his scissors, razors and combs, barber Jason Gauthier is giving more than just fresh cuts to the people of Moose Jaw, Sask. -- he hopes to inspire some fresh starts too. With “Street Cuts,” Gauthier provides barbering and counselling services to the city’s homeless every two weeks.

“I’ll see someone and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, you want a free haircut? Come here,’” he told CTV Regina. “They’ll sit down and they’re very hesitant. As soon as I say, ‘Hey, my name is Jay. I was homeless. I’m a barber. I want to give back. Is that cool?’ Instantly we’re friends.”

Gauthier’s own past living on the streets and spending five years in prison was part of his inspiration for founding the service. When he was released from prison, Gauthier says he made it his mission to help others and get back on his own feet while doing so. He started by working for the Salvation Army, trained to become a counsellor and learned to cut hair. Earlier this summer, he moved from Okotoks, Alta., to Saskatchewan and married his new passions to start Street Cuts. He offers free cuts and counselling every second Monday at Riverside Mission in Moose Jaw.

“There are a lot of people that have nothing… They don't know how to give back,” said Mark Kelly of Riverside Mission. “(Gauthier is) trying to make the person feel comfortable, feel worthy, feel loved.”

Though Gauthier says he would love to launch the street barbering initiative nationally, his ambitions are more humble than that. He’d just like everyone to be kinder to those in need.

“We’re not our mistakes,” Gauthier said. “They're human beings. They need to be treated like human beings.”

With reports from CTV Regina’s Brendan Ellis and CTV National News Alberta Bureau Chief Janet Dirks