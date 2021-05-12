OTTAWA -- The mayor of Sarnia, Ont. warned that the Enbridge Line 5 dispute could foreshadow challenging times ahead for the Canada-U.S. relationship.

“After four years of what we went through with Trump, we thought we were in a better place, a better day,” Mayor Michael Bradley told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Wednesday. “It appears we’re not,” he said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline to close on Wednesday but with Enbridge and Michigan awaiting meditation it remains unclear if, or when, that will actually happen.

The Biden administration halted the Keystone XL pipeline in a string of executive orders during the president’s first day in office, despite unheeded pleas from Canada's federal government.

The Canadian government filed a legal brief Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan to support Line 5.

Bradley explains his fears for the Canada-U.S. relationship in the video at the top of this article.