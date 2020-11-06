TORONTO -- Public Health authorities say a salmonella outbreak linked to pet hedgehogs has infected several people across Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed 11 total cases of salmonella in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec between the months of December 2019 and August 2020, according to an investigation.

“Many of the individuals who became sick reported having direct or indirect contact with hedgehogs before their illnesses occurred,” according to the investigation.

The agency was able to identify individuals who reported buying hedgehogs from various sources, including pet stores, breeders or online sellers.

The ages of those who became ill are between two months and 63-years-old. None of the patients suffered serious health threats or were hospitalized. The majority of those infected are male.

The investigation also determined that the infection is spread to an individual’s mouth through kissing and hugging hedgehogs.

“Symptoms of a salmonella infection called salmonellosis typically start anywhere from 6 to 72 hours after exposure to salmonella bacteria from an infected animal, person or contaminated product,” the investigation reads.

Salmonella symptoms can include fevers, chills and diarrhea while in severe cases hospitalizations can occur.

Public Health recommends in an effort to prevent further illnesses Canadians should practice good hygiene including frequent handwashing and safe handling of hedgehogs in their environments.

“Investigators in Canada and the U.S. continue to work together and exchange information that may lead to a common source of the infection,” according to Public Health.

In October, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention linked salmonella outbreaks in 17 U.S. states and infecting thirty-two people. There were no reported deaths, according to the CDC.

People who experience symptoms or who suffer from pre-existing health conditions are encouraged to contact their health care providers if they suspect they have a salmonella infection.